Service suspended for weeks on part of MBTA Green Line Extension

BOSTON - A new service suspension on the MBTA took effect Monday.

The Union branch on the Green Line Extension is shut down through October 12. The new branch only just opened last year, but the suspension is needed so MassDOT can work on the Route 28 Squires Bridge.

There's no MBTA shuttle bus replacement plan for the closure - but MassDOT is running shuttles for "Fluff Festival" on Saturday between East Somerville Station and Union Square Station.

Green Line service between Government Center and North Station is also suspended through October 12 for work on the Government Center Garage demolition. Shuttles will be available upon request. The Orange Line is also bypassing Haymarket station in both directions because of the work.