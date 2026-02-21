Greater Boston residents unsure where 2 feet of snow from potential blizzard will go

Residents in the Greater Boston area are scrambling to clear space as a potential blizzard is set to bring up to two feet of snow on Monday.

"It gets tricky because these are narrow streets, there's parking on both sides. So once the snow starts piling up, it becomes another obstacle that you have to navigate around," Erik Brown from Brighton said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said that they are expecting to declare a snow emergency for the storm, which allows plows to safely "get to the curb so the city can reopen as quickly as possible."

"Friendly reminder that it is everyone's responsibility to be shoveling their sidewalk, whether in front of your business or in front of your home, all the way to the crosswalk and all of the ramps and pedestrian ramps," Wu said.

Even those in Winthrop are unsure where all the snow will go.

"We don't even know where to put it. My dog is looking from the top of the mound in my backyard," Norma Barrs said.

At Charlestown Ace hardware all winter supplies are flying off the shelves, especially shovels and ice melt.

"Sleds, shovels, ice melt, ice chippers and everything is sold out everywhere. We're buying from independent vendors at this point," ACE manager Scott Bennett said. "We had this much this morning. Cleaned it out. We just got that dropped off and we have more coming back in a couple of hours."

Paul Ventura drives a loader and this salt truck. He says the last storm he was out for 18 hours straight and he's gearing up for another marathon workday.

"As you get older, it gets a lot tougher, you get drained, you get really drained. It takes a toll on you," he explained.

Wu said that everyone should begin making preparations to be inside the day of the storm.

"This is a chance for everyone to get ready, stock up, make preparations so that you can plan to be inside, and stay off the roads, take care of your friends and family and neighbors," Wu said.