'Huge' great white shark spotted from boat in Cape Cod Bay
WELLFLEET - A boat was pulling lobster traps in Cape Cod Bay when people on board spotted a "huge" great white shark.
They estimated the shark was at least 15 feet long.
"The shark was easily half the length of the boat," the account for @offcapeexperiences posted to Instagram Tuesday.
It was hanging out about six miles off the coast of Wellfleet.
"What a beaut!" the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy commented.
