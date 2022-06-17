Watch CBS News
'Huge' great white shark spotted from boat in Cape Cod Bay

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Great White Shark spotted in Cape Cod Bay
Great White Shark spotted in Cape Cod Bay 00:19

WELLFLEET - A boat was pulling lobster traps in Cape Cod Bay when people on board spotted a "huge" great white shark.

They estimated the shark was at least 15 feet long.

"The shark was easily half the length of the boat," the account for @offcapeexperiences posted to Instagram Tuesday.

It was hanging out about six miles off the coast of Wellfleet.

"What a beaut!" the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy commented. 

