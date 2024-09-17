Great white shark sighting closes popular North Shore beach in Massachusetts

IPSWICH - A great white shark sighting forced a popular beach on the North Shore of Massachusetts to temporarily close on Tuesday.

The sighting was confirmed off the east end of Crane Beach in Ipswich via the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's "Sharktivity" app.

"There is a confirmed fin sighting at Crane Beach. The Beach is closed to swimming until further notice," read a social media post from The Trustees of Reservations, which operates Crane Beach.

Ipswich police officer Matt Bodwell first spotted the shark in about five to seven feet of water.

Confirmed Great White shark sighting off the East end of Crane Beach. Sharks were in approximately 5 to 7 feet of water. Crane Beach closed to swimming at this time. Posted by Ipswich Police Department, Ipswich Massachusetts on Tuesday, September 17, 2024

WBZ-TV's helicopter spotted the shark later Tuesday afternoon. It was being monitored by a nearby boat and by people from the beach.

A white shark off Ipswich CBS Boston

North Shore shark sighting "not unusual"

Massachusetts shark biologist John Chisholm told WBZ-TV "it's not unusual" to see white sharks in the North Shore. He said there's been multiple sightings in just the past week.

"The sighting that came in the morning was right near the beach so we put up a shark alert," he said.

According to the Sharktivity app, there was also a confirmed sighting on Cape Cod about 100 yards south of Coast Guard Beach in Eastham.

Shark season peaking in New England

This is peak shark season, Chisholm said.

"Everybody thinks that they're just off the Cape, but they're throughout Massachusetts and Maine," he said. "Anywhere on the coast you can run into a white shark."