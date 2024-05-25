Grayson Murray, two-time PGA tour winner, dies at 30

PGA Championship gets underway in Kentucky PGA Championship gets underway in Kentucky 02:32

Pro-golfer Grayson Murray died Saturday, PGA officials said. The two-time PGA Tour winner was 30 years old.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Grayson Murray of The United States plays his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. Getty Images

Murray - citing an illness - withdrew Friday during the second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, CBS Sports reported.

PGA officials said grief counselors will be made available at all venues this week and will release more information as it becomes available.

Condolences began to pour out soon after the news of Murray's death was made public.

"Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray's passing today," golfer Bubba Watson posted on X, formerly Twitter on Sunday. "Life is so fragile… I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed."

Murray won his second PGA TOUR title at this year's Sony Open in Hawaii. He played golf at Wake Forest University, East Carolina University and Arizona State University before turning professional. He won his first title at the 2017 Barbasol Championship when he was 23 years old.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.