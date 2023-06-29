Celtics reportedly make qualifying offer to Grant Williams

BOSTON -- Grant Williams is officially a restricted free agent.

As expected, Williams has received a qualifying offer from the Boston Celtics, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic. Boston had until midnight Thursday to extend the offer Williams' way, but did so late Thursday morning.

It's an $8.4 million offer for the 24-year-old, which Williams could accept and return to Boston for the 2024-25 season.

But he will likely hit the open market in search of a better offer sheet from another team, which the Celtics would then have two days to match or lose the four-year forward. While Boston would like to retain Williams' services, the books are a little tight after the team acquired Kristaps Porzingis and his $36 million salary for the 2023-24 season.

Williams will reportedly have a handful of suitors lining up for his services too, with the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, and Orlando Magic among the teams interested in adding his versatile game.

Williams, who has proven to be a solid defender during his career, averaged a career-best 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season. He can also knock down threes, hitting 39.5 percent of his shots from downtown in 2022-23. Though Williams was an important piece for the Celtics during the team's run to the 2022 NBA Finals, he fell out of favor with Joe Mazzulla last season.

The cap-strapped Celtics will likely end up losing Williams this offseason, but the team could still work out a sign-and-trade so they aren't left empty handed. Thursday's news is just the next step in what should be an interesting offseason for the Celtics.