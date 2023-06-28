Grant Williams would like to be back with Celtics, but knows it may not be in the cards

FOXBORO -- Grant Williams is heading into a summer of uncertainty. While he'd love to continue his NBA career in green, the restricted free agent isn't sure if the Celtics will be able to sign him this offseason.

Williams was all smiles in Foxboro during Tuesday's "Merch Madness" event put on by Fanatics. He's always smiling, but especially when he gets to lend a hand in the community.

He did just that Tuesday, handing out some merch to underserved children at the Socios.com Field House behind Gillette Stadium along with several other stars of the local sports scene. That included Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum, whom Williams hopes to be playing alongside for a while.

But when the fun and games were done, Williams discussed his future with the Celtics. He'd love to be back in Boston, but isn't sure if it will work out that way in the end.

"Whatever happens," Williams told reporters. "I have not much control on this because I allowed my agents and everybody else to focus on that because my whole focus and goal has always been winning. And making sure that team success has always been the most important thing.

"Brad [Stevens] and those guys, if they decide to keep me and bring me back, of course I'm going to come back and be excited, happy, ready to play for the Celtics," Williams continued. "If something else happens, then I have to transition. For me, my outlook has always been that wherever I am, I want to impact the success of winning and make sure that I'm there for the players around me. Focus on the team first."

Williams has spent all four of his NBA seasons in Boston after being drafted 22nd overall by Danny Ainge back in 2019. (Ainge is now with the Utah Jazz and is reportedly interested in landing Williams this offseason.) He carved out an important role off the bench and as a spot starter over the years, but was in Joe Mazzulla's doghouse for long stretches last season. Williams still put up 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds over his 79 games to establish new career highs.

The Celtics will almost certainly extend Williams a qualifying offer and will be able to match any offer sheet he receives in restricted free agency, but won't be able to avoid the second tax apron now that Kristaps Porzingis' salary will soon be paired with max contracts of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

With the new CBA coming into play and making it harder for teams to carry so many big salaries, Williams may have to become expendable for Boston.

"It's just a matter of a decision whether or not it's needed," he said. "You're going to see a lot of all-in pushes. If the Celtics decide to do that, that will be how it works out."