Grafton home to be demolished after SUV crashes into it

GRAFTON - A Grafton home will be torn down after an SUV crashed into it Wednesday afternoon. The husband and wife who live in the home on Millbury Street were inside at the time and were not hurt.

The SUV was wedged inside home and the three season porch was destroyed. Everything the McNamaras built in 15 years came crumbling down in minutes.

"A lot of people remember certain days like your wedding, your kids or whatever, well I'm going to remember this day when I'm getting forced out of my house and I got to start all over again," John McNamara said.

McNamara was forced to watch his house being condemned, just two hours after an SUV plowed into it.

"It's terrible. I did a lot of work to this place it was really run down when we first got it," McNamara said. "I've done a lot and now it's all gone."

He was inside with his wife about to drink a cup of coffee when a loud bang rushed them outside. "It just sounded like a bomb went off," McNamara said. "It sounded like a bomb went off."

Right now, a home is being condemned in Grafton, after an SUV plowed into it while the homeowners were inside. Luckily everyone is ok but the fire chief says it could have been catastrophic @wbz #wbz pic.twitter.com/rIX2Us0gMs — Tammy Mutasa (@TammyWBZ) March 15, 2023



First responders say a woman was behind the wheel, another woman was in the passenger seat and a child was in a car seat in the back.

There is still no word on what caused the SUV to lose control and crash. One of the victims was taken to the hospital, but everyone is expected to be OK.

"It is really bad for them, but thankfully injury-wise everything turned out OK," Grafton Fire Chief Eric Mathieu said. "There was huge potential that this could have been catastrophic."

While the home they loved is now condemned, they're sad, but grateful they're alive. "I'm glad we weren't on that end of that house for one thing," McNamara said.

The couple says they will stay at a local inn or with family and they hope to rebuild in the same location one day.