Healey promises cheaper bills with new executive order but homeowners are not convinced

Governor Maura Healey promised cheaper bills with a new executive order, but homeowners said that they weren't convinced by the offer.

"I'm mad," said Michael Polizzotti from Dracut as he looked at his most recent home heating bill, which was over $600. "You can't tell me that our energy costs have jumped this much."

Polizzotti and his wife had Mass Save come and install additional insulation last year; they have new insulated curtains, and they never set their thermostat above 67 degrees. Still, he says he's seen a 35 percent increase in his bill.

He said that despite the brutal winter the price increase "makes no sense to us."

Healey promises lower energy bills

He's not alone. Complaints about home energy bills – both gas and electric – have Governor Healey's attention.

Healey signed an executive order in the gymnasium of a solar-powered Winchester Elementary School on Monday. She said the order will expand solar and wind power in the state – a move she says could save people $10 billion dollars in energy costs.

"We are bringing more energy into Massachusetts to lower your bills," Healey told the crowd.

"The Commonwealth will bring ten gigawatts ("GW") of new energy resources online, under contract, or under development by the end of 2035," the order reads.

Healey also praised already existing infrastructure, like Vineyard Wind, the offshore wind energy source that finished construction on Friday.

"Now is not the time to be taking energy sources off the table," Healey said. "We need to continue and bring more sources into Massachusetts."

She also criticized President Trump for the war in Iran and the impact it has on people's daily expenses like gasoline, which has jumped 24 cents since last week.

"The American people are now paying the price as oil and gas bills go through the roof because of President Trump's costly war," said Governor Healey. "I believe in an all-of-the-above approach to energy – that means solar, wind, gas, nuclear and hydro."

Opponents blame Healey for rising prices

Healey's political opponents have repeatedly blamed her for soaring home energy prices.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Shortsleeve said in a statement, "After bragging about killing two natural gas pipelines… and backing an energy agenda that put ideology ahead of affordability and reliability, Healey now wants to pass the buck."

"Families are forced to pay for expensive green mandates and gimmicks embedded in their utility bills," Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Kennealy said.

Asked to clarify her stance on natural gas pipelines, Governor Healey said, "I support all of the above, including gas. But the reality is we have to move now."

Pilozzotti is frustrated by over $100 in costs he considers "extra" in his bill – like an energy efficiency charge and a net meter recovery charge.

"I think we're getting ripped off is my honest opinion… to me, it's like follow the money and you'll see who is getting rich," he said. He says it'll take more than an executive order and a promise to believe that his bills will see better days.