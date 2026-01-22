Massachusetts to cut gas and electric bills in February and March, Gov. Healey says

Gas and electric bills in Massachusetts are about to go down temporarily, according to Gov. Maura Healey.

In a preview of her State of the Commonwealth Address Thursday night, Healey said she will immediately reduce electricity bills by 25 percent across the state and gas bills by 10 percent.

Massachusetts gas and electric bill reductions

The discounts will come in February and March. The governor said the rate reductions will cost the state $180 million, and her administration will cover that by using "existing funding sources."

The move comes two days after Healey announced she was running for re-election.

Last month, National Grid proposed a nearly 10 percent rate hike for its gas customers in Massachusetts, starting in 2027. Healey opposes that increase.

National Grid bill deferrals, not rate cuts

A National Grid spokesperson told WBZ-TV Thursday they are working with the governor and "implementing a targeted winter relief effort that will lower energy bills for February and March."

National Grid gas customers can expect to save about $27 in each of those two months.

The utility's electric customers should get a $60 a month reduction for February and March.

However, those reductions are deferrals for February and March. Customers will end up paying some of that money back later in the year.

National Grid plans to collect back all of the deferred gas bill amounts gradually from customers between May and October.

They'll collect part of the deferred electric amounts between April and December. The rest of that 25-percent gas cut is covered by Healey's plan.

More about the governor's plan is expected to be revealed during her State of the Commonwealth speech at 7 p.m. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston and in the video embedded in this article.