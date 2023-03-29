Governor Healey extends cocktails-to-go law

BOSTON - Governor Maura Healey signed a law that will extend cocktails-to-go at restaurants for another year.

"Cocktails to-go have become a regular part of take-out dining in Massachusetts, and consumers and businesses have become accustomed to this convenient option," said Andy Deloney, senior vice president & head of state public policy at Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

Former Governor Charlie Baker originally signed the temporary law in 2020, as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.