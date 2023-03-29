Watch CBS News
Local News

Governor Healey extends cocktails-to-go law

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Governor Maura Healey signed a law that will extend cocktails-to-go at restaurants for another year.

"Cocktails to-go have become a regular part of take-out dining in Massachusetts, and consumers and businesses have become accustomed to this convenient option," said Andy Deloney, senior vice president & head of state public policy at Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

Former Governor Charlie Baker originally signed the temporary law in 2020, as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 7:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.