Gov. Charlie Baker to hand over keys, take 'lone walk' on last day in office

Gov. Baker to hand over keys, take 'lone walk' on last day in office

BOSTON -- On his last full day in office, one of Governor Charlie Baker's first public appearances was a stop inside the House Chamber of the State House with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

Wednesday was the swearing-in ceremony of the 193rd General Court. The day was all about tradition and transition to the new administration.

Baker, who led the Commonwealth for the last eight years, will meet with Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll to pass off the key to the corner office.

"We are deeply grateful for the gifts you've given us over the past eight years and I want you to know you will be sorely missed," Baker said in his farewell address on Tuesday.

He reflected on his time in office and thanked the people of Massachusetts, mentioning how communities responded in the midst of the pandemic. "Despite a myriad of political fights and distractions that were raging all around us, people here chose to focus on the work, and it paid off," Baker said.

As for the incoming administration, Healey and Driscoll have been holding regional inaugural events around Massachusetts.

They were in South Yarmouth packaging and handing out meals to people in need on Tuesday. They headed to Lowell High School on Wednesday for the final stop on the tour before heading back to Beacon Hill.

Baker and Polito will walk through the State House for the last time at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Healey and Driscoll will be sworn in on Thursday. You can watch it live at 11:30 a.m. on CBS News Boston.