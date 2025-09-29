How would a government shutdown affect Massachusetts?

Massachusetts lawmakers say government shutdown would be bad for the economy

State agencies in Massachusetts are being asked to share their plans for a possible government shutdown this week.

The Office of the Comptroller said in a memo to cabinet secretaries and department heads that they have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to "provide a summary of any concerns that they have with the continued availability of federal funding," particularly when it comes to payroll for employees who are paid from federal sources.

Unless the U.S. Senate can reach a deal on funding the government, the shutdown will start at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. Here's how the impacts would be felt in Massachusetts.

Federal workers in Massachusetts

A shutdown means hundreds of thousands of federal workers would not get paid.

There are 25,698 federal civilian employees in Massachusetts, according to the latest report from the Congressional Research Service report. That number does not include uniformed military personnel or federal contractors.

During a 2018-2019 shutdown that lasted 34 days, Massachusetts officials weighed giving state unemployment benefits to furloughed federal workers. Local banks stepped up to offer zero-interest loans to federal workers on furlough.

The White House has also told federal agencies that they should prepare for mass layoffs in the event of a shutdown.

Will Logan Airport be affected by the shutdown?

TSA employees and air traffic controllers are considered essential employees and will continue to work at Boston's Logan Airport through any shutdown, though they won't be paid.

While passengers aren't expected to see any travel delays right away due to the shutdown, the TSA has warned in previous funding fights that a prolonged shutdown could cause problems at airports if unpaid employees stop showing up to work in significant numbers.

Federal sites will close

Popular tourist sites that are run by the federal government, like the Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown and the JFK Library in Boston, will have to close if there's a shutdown.

"During the federal government shutdown, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, including the Research Room will be closed," the National Archives and Records Administration said in a statement.

Federal park rangers will be furloughed if there's a shutdown. In 2019, Boston Public Works crews helped clean up neglected federal monuments during that shutdown.

"A shutdown hurts the economy. That's the bottom line," Democratic Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton told WBZ-TV.