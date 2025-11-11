More than 300,000 in Massachusetts could see higher health insurance premiums if ACA tax credits expire

Erika Johnson-Narbonne already has the rising cost of health care on her mind. The Hopkinton, Massachusetts mom of two is a small business owner who gets health insurance through the Massachusetts Health Connector, Massachusetts' health insurance marketplace, modeled after the Affordable Care Act. She says, her premiums have risen in the last year.

"Just last year into this year, the increase was $1,000 a month," Johnson-Narbonne said.

Now, Johnson-Narbonne is concerned her premiums will grow bigger if Congress cannot figure out a way to extend the Affordable Care Act's enhanced premium tax credits which are set to expire at the end of December.

"For a lot of people, they're getting notices of significant increases that are pretty terrifying and could cause people to lose their homes," she said.

Increases of over $1,000 a month

According to the Massachusetts Health Connector, more than 300,000 Massachusetts residents will lose some or all of the help they get paying health insurance if the credits expire. Some will see premium increases of over $1,000 a month, according to the Connector.

The lack of a deal to extend the ACA subsidies lead many Democrats to hold out on voting to end the government shutdown, until yesterday, when eight Democratic senators broke ranks.

"We should not be putting workers at risk, the people of this country at risk, when we have policy disagreements," said New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Rep. Pressley calls for leadership change

In Boston, Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley could not hide her disappointment with the Senate. "It's a betrayal, its deeply disappointing, it's infuriating," the Democrat said.

She even called for a change in party leadership. "I think that we find ourselves in an unprecedented moment and that unprecedented moment demands new leadership," Pressley added.

Some Republicans argue there is another way to lower health care costs that does not involve extending the subsidies.

"These subsidies are going directly to the insurance companies are not right. I agree with President Trump. Maybe we should look at giving this money back to the American people and let them decide what to do with that money," said Rep. Mark Alford, a Republican from Missouri.