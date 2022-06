Gourmet Dumpling House set to close in Chinatown at end of June

BOSTON - Gourmet Dumpling House in Chinatown is closing after 15 years.

The owners say that their last day is Thursday, June 30, and blames rising rent for their closure.

The business is best known for their soup dumplings.

Its sibling restaurant, Dumpling House in Cambridge, will remain open.