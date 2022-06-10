Goldendoodle injured in "freak accident" looking for new home
BOSTON - A young Goldendoodle named Ned that is recovering from a "freak accident" will soon need a forever family.
The 2-year-old was seriously injured earlier this month and is now recovering at MSPCA-Angell's Boston adoption center.
"Ned was happily running around his back yard on June 2 when tragedy struck: He ran straight into a retaining wall with enough speed to cause a traumatic spinal injury," the MSPCA said in a statement.
Ned's previous family was unable to care for his injuries and surrendered him to the shelter. The MSPCA is looking for a family that has a close relationship with a veterinarian because the dog will likely need follow-up care.
Ned is said to be active with a "sunny disposition" and is good with children. He would do best as the only high-energy dog in a home, and needs calm and rest to heal his injuries.
Goldendoodles are a rare breed in shelters. Anyone interested in adopting Ned can apply online at mspca.org/bostonadopt.
