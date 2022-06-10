Goldendoodle injured in "freak accident" looking for new home

BOSTON - A young Goldendoodle named Ned that is recovering from a "freak accident" will soon need a forever family.

The 2-year-old was seriously injured earlier this month and is now recovering at MSPCA-Angell's Boston adoption center.

"Ned was happily running around his back yard on June 2 when tragedy struck: He ran straight into a retaining wall with enough speed to cause a traumatic spinal injury," the MSPCA said in a statement.

Ned's previous family was unable to care for his injuries and surrendered him to the shelter. The MSPCA is looking for a family that has a close relationship with a veterinarian because the dog will likely need follow-up care.

We're issuing a call for adopters for one very special dog: a two-year-old Goldendoodle named “Ned,” who suffered a freak accident—and a very serious injury—and has been left homeless as a result. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/T3p3FRsbcS — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) June 10, 2022

Ned is said to be active with a "sunny disposition" and is good with children. He would do best as the only high-energy dog in a home, and needs calm and rest to heal his injuries.

Goldendoodles are a rare breed in shelters. Anyone interested in adopting Ned can apply online at mspca.org/bostonadopt.