Goldendoodle injured in "freak accident" looking for new home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -  A young Goldendoodle named Ned that is recovering from a "freak accident" will soon need a forever family.

The 2-year-old was seriously injured earlier this month and is now recovering at MSPCA-Angell's Boston adoption center.

"Ned was happily running around his back yard on June 2 when tragedy struck: He ran straight into a retaining wall with enough speed to cause a traumatic spinal injury," the MSPCA said in a statement.

Ned's previous family was unable to care for his injuries and surrendered him to the shelter. The MSPCA is looking for a family that has a close relationship with a veterinarian because the dog will likely need follow-up care.

Ned is said to be active with a "sunny disposition" and is good with children. He would do best as the only high-energy dog in a home, and needs calm and rest to heal his injuries.

Goldendoodles are a rare breed in shelters. Anyone interested in adopting Ned can apply online at mspca.org/bostonadopt.

