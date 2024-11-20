Pressure mounts for striking teachers and school committees in 3 Massachusetts communities to reach deal

Teacher strikes continue in 3 Massachusetts communities, as one appears to be near a deal

GLOUCESTER - Schools in three Massachusetts communities are closed yet again, and the pressure is mounting for striking teachers and their school committees to reach contract deals.

Gloucester

Gloucester teachers said this is the closest they've gotten to a deal, but it wasn't enough, even after meeting with the mayor. In Gloucester, the deadlock is still about pay for paraprofessionals. Striking teachers said they won't leave paraprofessionals behind, but said they are closer than ever.

"If management were to work with the deal on the table and look at the numbers the way that we have arranged them, this deal could be struck tonight, it could have been struck before dinner, it's that close," said Rachel Salvo Rex, co-president of the Gloucester Teachers Association.

Beverly

In Beverly, school leaders said even if there are no snow days this winter, the district will be forced to hold classes during vacation, weekends, or other non-school time in order to meet the state-mandated 180 days of learning.

Marblehead

In Marblehead, February and April vacation are now at risk after the school committee talked about how to make up the cancelled school days.

"School committee can't make a final decision until we know where we are in terms of when schools are back in school and students are back in school," said Superintendent John Robidoux during a school committee meeting.

In the meantime, the teacher unions are racking up thousands of dollars in fines if they don't go back to the classroom since teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts.

Last week, a judge imposed a $50,000 fine and $10,000 each day they fail to return to work.