School closed in 3 Massachusetts districts as teacher strike enters second week

MARBLEHEAD - School is closed Monday in three Massachusetts communities on the North Shore as the teacher strike begins its second week.

The teachers in Marblehead, Beverly and Gloucester are all calling for better pay, paid family leave, funding for paraprofessionals and other benefits.

Community shows support

"It's challenging as parents to see our teachers suffer because the upper administration and the people in the elected positions aren't looking out in this moment for the best interest of our teachers and students," said parent Bit Coppola.

On Sunday, a rally was held at Seaside Park in Marblehead for the community to show support for educators who have been on strike for 11 days.

"And that's what this whole rally was about, the community wanted to come out and show us that they support us and in return we want to show that we're here for them, so that's why we're fighting this fight," said teacher Dana Trudeau.

Sports resume

While classes have been canceled since last week, Marblehead got the green light for sports to resume and the high school's football team played on Friday. The Gloucester School Committee also announced high school level sports and extracurricular activities can resume amid the strike.

Tensions in Gloucester have been high as Mayor Greg Verga was caught on video making an obscene gesture to a chanting crowd as he left contract negotiations Thursday night. He has since apologized for the incident, saying he was responding to a former public safety official and not the teachers.