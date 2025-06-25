Watch CBS News
Local News

3 children pulled from water near Gloucester, Massachusetts yacht club, one in critical condition

By
Mike Toole
Managing Editor, CBS Boston
Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.
Read Full Bio
Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

Three people pulled from the water in Gloucester
Three people pulled from the water in Gloucester 00:16

Three children were pulled from the water off Gloucester, Massachusetts Tuesday evening and one of them is in critical condition.

The Gloucester Fire Department said the children - ages 5, 8 and 13 years old - went into the water outside the Annisquam Yacht Club on River Road around 7 p.m.

The Gloucester Harbormaster, the U.S. Coast Guard and firefighters were all called in. They pulled the three children out and rushed them to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

"One patient was in critical condition, one in serious condition, and one patient was stable," the department said in a short statement.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday, the department said.

Annisquam Yacht Club is a private sailing club that opened in 1896, according to its website

Gloucester is about an hour north of Boston. 

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.