3 children pulled from water near Gloucester, Massachusetts yacht club, one in critical condition

Three people pulled from the water in Gloucester

Three people pulled from the water in Gloucester

Three people pulled from the water in Gloucester

Three children were pulled from the water off Gloucester, Massachusetts Tuesday evening and one of them is in critical condition.

The Gloucester Fire Department said the children - ages 5, 8 and 13 years old - went into the water outside the Annisquam Yacht Club on River Road around 7 p.m.

The Gloucester Harbormaster, the U.S. Coast Guard and firefighters were all called in. They pulled the three children out and rushed them to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

"One patient was in critical condition, one in serious condition, and one patient was stable," the department said in a short statement.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday, the department said.



Annisquam Yacht Club is a private sailing club that opened in 1896, according to its website.

Gloucester is about an hour north of Boston.