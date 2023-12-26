Hammond Castle in Gloucester is a stunning sight during the holidays

Hammond Castle in Gloucester is a stunning sight during the holidays

Hammond Castle in Gloucester is a stunning sight during the holidays

GLOUCESTER - It's a North Shore gem that shines even brighter on the holidays.

The Hammond Castle Museum puts on several events during December and all of them are a sight to behold with a beautiful backdrop.

Director of Visitor Services and Education Caleb McMurphy says the original owner had several historic pieces sent from Europe and installed in this unique home. "It's a mix of stuff that's meant to look old and genuinely old stuff."

This palace has graced the bluffs of Gloucester for nearly 100 years.

It was built in the late 1920s and was the home and laboratory of inventor John Hays Hammond Jr.

"Hammond was one of the most prolific inventors in American history," says McMurphy. "The father of radio control. The father of the guided missile. And at least one newspaper from the 30s called him the 'electronic sorcerer.'"

During Christmastime, the castle holds candlelight tours. It's decked out in glowing trees, twinkling lights and cozy colors that give it a festive and feel-good vibe.

Even Santa is able to stop by to greet children, something he does every December.

"For me, it's always a magical place," Santa tells WBZ-TV. "Every time you come to this castle, there is always something different."

The Great Hall is turned into a wonderland for kids in need with everyone getting a gift.

And one of Santa's close friends and helpers is John Cena Sr. The father of pro wrestler and movie star John Cena. The Massachusetts native has a strong belief in giving back, something he has instilled in all five of his sons, including the famous one.

"Life is not about taking," says Cena Sr. "It's about giving and sharing. About helping those less fortunate, and whatever you can do to make people's lives better, do it."

And when night falls on the fortress, the crowds gather for a tour for a Christmas by candlelight around the architectural wonder.

"The Christmas setting offers up some of the more cozier aspects of the building," says McMurphy. "It's very, very cozy in these cold winter months."