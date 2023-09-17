Glocester R.I. man, Michael Pinto, shot and killed by police after car chase in Providence

PROVIDENCE R.I. - An investigation is underway after 40-year-old Michael Pinto was shot by Providence police during a car chase and later died Friday night.

Police say that chase started in Burrillville, R.I. where Pinto tried to run over an officer after they pulled him over.

He fled and the chase continued into Providence where two officers joined the pursuit and opened fire.

Pinto was hit by the gunfire and taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died. His teenage daughter was in the car with him and received a gunshot wound to the leg