Girls learn about music technology and theory at Bose headquarters in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM - Bose teamed up with the Ron Burton Training Village Saturday to host girls at their headquarters in Framingham.

The girls learned about music technology and theory and then got the chance to design and build their own instruments. The girls said they enjoyed the opportunity to learn from professionals.

"I came in and I was like, wow this is a really big place. And the more we watched, the more we were like, wow, this place is like a bunch of opportunities mixed together," said Kaylee Alves.

"The building is incredible," said Alma Mwangi. "The experience and the workplace that they have for students and young adults like us to come and experience everything like this is really amazing and really incredible."

Saturday's event was part of a focus on supporting women in STEAM - science, technology, engineering, arts and math.