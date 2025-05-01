Scary video shows a young girl narrowly avoid getting hit by a car in Massachusetts; driver cited

Driver cited after nearly striking young girl and her father in Attleboro crosswalk

Driver cited after nearly striking young girl and her father in Attleboro crosswalk

Driver cited after nearly striking young girl and her father in Attleboro crosswalk

A young girl and her father in Attleboro, Massachusetts had a very close call as video shows a driver nearly hit them as they were crossing the street.

The girl and her father were crossing the street in a crosswalk on Thatcher Street and had a bicycle with them when a passing car drove through. The girl jumped back just as she was about to walk into its path.

"She was walking ahead and they just came screaming up," said witness Betty Brown.

Driver cited

The driver of the car didn't stop and kept going. Police said the 39-year-old woman behind the wheel was cited for a crosswalk violation and reckless driving and was ordered to appear in court.

"He was terrified, obviously, but he started screaming at the driver," said Brown.

If it wasn't for the girl's quick thinking, neighbors who live nearby fear what could've happened.

"She would've been hit right in the middle of the road," said neighbor Phil Davis. "I've had times when the lights were on, take the first two or three steps, they're still coming up and kaboom! You hear a screech."

Neighbors say reckless driving is reoccurring problem

Davis said the problem is the lane starts to widen so when a car stops at the crosswalk, other cars don't always slow down and try to pass on the right.

"Even if you start to walk out, they still go flying through. I don't know if they're not seeing the lights or they don't see me, I have no idea," said Brown.

With the pedestrian sign and flashing lights, concerned neighbors aren't sure what else can be done to prevent this from happening again.

"Until someone probably dies, I hate to say it," said Davis.

Neighbors said they hope this will serve as a reminder for drivers to slow down and yield to pedestrians.