Gillette to invest $1 billion in new Boston headquarters

Gillette is making a $1 billion investment in a new Boston headquarters.

The shaving products company, which is owned by Proctor & Gamble, is building an innovation center at 232 A Street, which is right next to the existing P&G campus in South Boston. The project will also create new open space along the Fort Point Channel, including sidewalks, bike lanes and a waterfront park.

Gillette announced in 2023 that it would move its razor manufacturing facility and hundreds of jobs from South Boston to Andover, Massachusetts. That transition is expected to happen sometime this year.

"Transforming our grooming business for the future required that we think creatively about every aspect of our operations," P&G Gillette CEO Gary Coombe said in a statement. "After a comprehensive search, we are pleased to have found a location that continues our longstanding history in this community, provides the right structure for our Technical Innovation Center, and supports neighborhood development."

A map of Gillette's plans for a new South Boston headquarters. Gensler

Gillette was founded in Boston more than 125 years ago. Mayor Michelle Wu said the company has a "long history of innovation" in the city.

"This new development will keep hundreds of high-tech research and development jobs in the city, and serves as a testament to the strength of our economy as a global hub for innovation and technology," Wu said.

Gillette said it's also moving forward with redevelopment plans for its 31-acre campus in South Boston that could include more housing, economic development and open space. The company did not say when it expects the new headquarters building to be complete.