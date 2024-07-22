Watch CBS News
Can you eat pork if you have a red meat allergy? The answer is maybe

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - Some people with a red meat allergy may be able to eat bacon after all - if it's been genetically altered.

Many people think of pork as "the other white meat" due to a very effective marketing campaign that began in the 1980s, but pork, or pig meat, is livestock just like lamb and beef, which are all red meat. So no, pork should not be considered white meat. 

Some people develop a red meat allergy after getting bitten by a lone star tick. However, pig transplant research has discovered that meat from pigs that have been genetically altered can be safely consumed by some people with a red meat allergy. In fact, the company that houses these special pigs periodically ships frozen meat - including bacon, ribs, and ham - to patients with this type of allergy.

