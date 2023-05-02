Lone star tick bite could lead to red meat allergy

BOSTON -- You may just be one tick bite away from never being able to eat a ham sandwich again.

The lone star tick is making its way into Massachusetts from the southeastern part of the United States. People will find them on Nantucket and the coast. The tick's bite can cause some people to develop an unexpected food allergy.

"The reason we are seeing more coastal areas is because there is a substantial difference when it comes to temperature in coastal regions than inlands," explained Dr. Goudarz Molaei, Chief Scientist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. "In some municipalities it has become a major problem or predominant tick."

When these ticks bite certain animals they can acquire a sugar molecule from the blood. When they bite a person, that molecule can get transferred into the body.

"With the expansion of the lone star tick, we are seeing more and more incidents of this allergy," adds Dr. Molaei. "It doesn't happen in every person who is bit by the lone star tick."

The molecule is called alpha-gal. A person's body creates antibodies to fight against it. It turns out that molecule is also in certain types of red meat, and cancer treatments. This will cause some people to become allergic to products like beef or pork. The reactions are delayed and can show up two to six hours later.

"A diagnosis isn't clear because the reaction may come while you are asleep, and no one relates it to eating a steak for dinner six hours before," said Dr. Aleena Banerji, Clinical Director at Mass General Hospital's Allergy and Immunology unit. "The exposure of that sugar molecule in humans triggers an allergic reaction that at times can be severe."

Dr. Banerji says people can grow out of the allergy, but it can take a long time. She also recommends that anyone who has acquired this allergy should carry an EpiPen on them. Eating red meat can cause anaphylaxis.

"The symptoms are delayed allergic reactions, and could be hives, swelling, could be lip swelling, nausea and vomiting," lists Dr. Banerji.