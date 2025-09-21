Gay couple says they were attacked by group in Boston, police investigating possible hate crime

Police are investigating a possible hate crime after a gay couple said they were physically and verbally attacked by a group of men in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

It happened on Sept. 13 at around 7:45 p.m. One of the victims told police he and his partner were walking to a convenience store on River Street when a group of men starting making anti-gay remarks at them. Police said one of the men confronted the group and the altercation escalated into a fight.

One of the men was allegedly struck in the head with a baseball bat and police said they found him lying in a parking lot, bleeding from the back of his head. He was evaluated on the scene and then taken to Beth Israel Hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown. It's unclear if the other man sustained any injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police said the incident is being investigated by the Boston Police Department's Civil Rights Division.