Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts gas prices remain at record high $5.05 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts did not rise Tuesday, staying at a record high $5.05 a gallon, according to AAA.

Prices are up 5 cents from a week ago, when they hit the $5 a gallon mark for the first time in state history. They're up 52 cents in the last month.  A year ago at this time the average price was $2.10 a gallon lower at $2.95.

The national average is $5.02 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA. California has the highest prices with an average of $6.44 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts stayed the same Tuesday at $6.20 a gallon, below the record of $6.41 set back on May 18.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 5:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.