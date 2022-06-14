Massachusetts gas prices remain at record high $5.05 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts did not rise Tuesday, staying at a record high $5.05 a gallon, according to AAA.

Prices are up 5 cents from a week ago, when they hit the $5 a gallon mark for the first time in state history. They're up 52 cents in the last month. A year ago at this time the average price was $2.10 a gallon lower at $2.95.

The national average is $5.02 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA. California has the highest prices with an average of $6.44 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts stayed the same Tuesday at $6.20 a gallon, below the record of $6.41 set back on May 18.