Gas prices in Massachusetts surge 12 cents since Monday, drivers look for ways to save

Gas prices continue to rise in Massachusetts and commuters are working out ways to cut back on spending.

AAA said that the average price of gasoline in the U.S. is nearing $4 a gallon, up $1.30 since the war in Iran began. The average price in Massachusetts sits at $3.67, up 12 cents from Monday.

"It's been climbing pretty steadily day after day," AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said.

Leslie Welch from Framingham said she tries to find a shorter route to work every day to save money.

"Of course, I am worried about them going up; in fact, I am thinking of getting a different vehicle," Welch said. "It impacts it quite a bit. Trying to think of being able to work from home for a couple of days."

But some drivers said there is no way for them to cut down on gas.

"Costing more to make deliveries, and I am not making more, so hopefully it will start going down soon," courier Eric Howland said.

"Yes, I've been concerned, it already changes how I spend. I'd say I fill up once every other week," said John Curtis, who uses diesel fuel. Curtis has been trying to drive even less to save at the pump.

AAA said that commuters should shop around for the lowest price at gas stations and make an effort to head to the lowest in their area.

"The service stations are also feeling the pinch a little bit. They get a lot of heat for raising those prices, but the cost of fuel that they are buying from their suppliers has skyrocketed as well," Schieldrop said.

Should the gas tax be suspended?

WBZ-TV's Jon Keller spoke with Governor Maura Healey on Friday and asked whether or not the gas tax should be suspended amid the ongoing spike in price.

The governor said, "I just don't think it's going to get us very far right now in the overall picture."

The gas tax in Massachusetts is 24 cents for every gallon. The federal tax is 18 cents per gallon.