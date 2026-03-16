Gas prices in Massachusetts have surged 24 cents since last week, according to AAA.

The war with Iran hindered the shipment of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in the United States easing sanctions on 20 million barrels of Russian oil.

"While lifting sanctions and releasing oil from strategic reserves might address some immediate supply shortages around the globe, many market participants view those moves as signs for concern," said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

Crude oil prices

As of Monday, the average price of Brent crude oil was $103, and the West Texas Intermediate crude oil mix was $98. AAA said it was the highest for both since July 2022.

AAA said that it is seeing the highest demand for gasoline since mid-June.

"A likely sign of fuel retailers stocking up to get ahead of sharp price increases caused by the war with Iran," AAA said.

Massachusetts gas prices

Gas prices in Massachusetts were around $3.31 per gallon last week, up 40 cents from a month ago when the average price was $2.90. One year ago the price sat around $2.96 per gallon. Massachusetts remains about 16 cents below the national average this week. Massachusetts has the 24th-highest price in the nation.

The national average sat at $3.71 per gallon.

California has the highest price in the country, with an average of $5.52. Kansas holds the lowest at $3.14.

The highest weekly average in recorded Massachusetts history is $5.05 a gallon from June 2022, according to AAA.