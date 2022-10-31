Gas prices in Massachusetts jump 19 cents in a week and rise above national average

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts are rising fast and are now higher than the national average.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded in Massachusetts is now $3.78, AAA said Monday.

That's up 19 cents in the last week and 26 cents in the last month.

The national average is $3.76, according to AAA. Just a week ago, Massachusetts gas prices were 20 cents below the national average.

California still has the highest prices in the country at $5.57 a gallon.