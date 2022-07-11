Watch CBS News
Gas prices continue to fall in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The average price of a regular gallon of gas in the United States has dropped 19 cents over the past two weeks.

According to AAA, here in Massachusetts, the current cost of a gallon of gas is $4.75. A month ago it was $5.03.

That's still way higher than one year ago, when a gallon set drivers back about $3.

Last week, crude oil fell below $100 a barrel for the first time in nearly two months. One expert said that could result in a drop at the pump of as much as 65 cents per gallon in the weeks ahead. 

