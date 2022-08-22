Watch CBS News
Gas prices down again in Massachusetts, but still more than a quarter above national average

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices are still dropping in Massachusetts - but they're not as low as what the rest of the country is seeing. 

AAA reports that the average price of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is down 11 cents in the last week to $4.16 per gallon. Nationally, the price is $3.90 per gallon.

The current cost of gas in the state is 41 cents lower than it was a month ago. 

"With prices continuing to fall, drivers and end-of summer vacationers are benefiting from gas prices that are almost a dollar lower than at their peak in mid-June," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said. "But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season ramps up. Major storms can boost prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries."

First published on August 22, 2022 / 11:53 AM

