Gas prices in Massachusetts rise another 20 cents in past week

Gas prices in Massachusetts continue to soar past the $4-a-gallon mark, jumping 20 cents in the past week.

The current average in the state is $4.16 for a gallon of regular gas, AAA said on Thursday. The national average is rising as well to $4.30, an increase of 27 cents since last week.

Why are gas prices so high?

Gas prices are at their highest level since the Iran War started. Crude oil prices spiked to $126 a barrel Thursday as the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, and Axios reported that President Trump is expected to be briefed on plans for a potential new wave of strikes against Iran.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan posted to X Thursday that some parts of the country are starting to approach new all-time records for gas prices.

"Since March 1, Americans have spent $21.7 billion more on filling their tanks with gasoline," De Haan wrote.

Gas prices in Massachusetts

The record high for Massachusetts is $5.05 back in June of 2022 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove up oil costs. Earlier this month, the price of gas topped $5 at one Boston station.

Gas prices hit $4 a gallon in Massachusetts Sunday for the first time since 2022. A year ago, gas was just under $3 a gallon.

Gas is cheapest in Massachusetts in Bristol County, where prices average $4.07 a gallon. In Suffolk County it's $4.30 a gallon, and most expensive on Nantucket at $5.56 a gallon.

Diesel fuel prices are also on the rise, reaching $5.80 a gallon on Thursday. Experts say high diesel prices can affect the cost of everything from Amazon items to supermarket groceries.