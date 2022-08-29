Gas prices in Massachusetts down 99 cents from record high earlier this summer

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts dropped another ten cents in the last week, according to AAA.

The average for a gallon of regular is now $4.06, down from $4.16 a week ago.

Prices have dropped 42 cents from a month ago, when the average was $4.48. They're down 99 cents from the record high of $5.05 set back on June 12.

The national average is now $3.85 a gallon. Hawaii has the highest average price at $5.31 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts were also down Monday to an average of $5.20 a gallon, a drop of three cents in the last week.