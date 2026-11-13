Gas prices in Massachusetts fall below $4 a gallon on average for first time in months, AAA says

The average price of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts has fallen below $4 for the first time since the summer, AAA said Friday.

The state average is now $3.99 a gallon. The last time it was at that price was on July 17.

"Massachusetts' average price has fallen 13 cents in the past week and 32 cents in the past month but remains 98 cents higher than this day in 2025," AAA said in a statement.

Massachusetts has the 19th-highest gas prices in the country and is above the national average of $3.87 per gallon, according to AAA.

Gas prices hit a record Labor Day high in September amid the Iran war, but analysts say the increased domestic oil production and optimism that the war would end soon have caused prices to come down. The highest average gas price reached in Massachusetts this year was $4.50 in mid-May.

The cost of diesel is still sky-high in Massachusetts at $6.17 a gallon, which contributes to the high cost of transporting goods around the country.

Gas prices were a contentious issue during the campaign for governor in Massachusetts. Gov. Maura Healey proposed legislation to suspend the 24-cent-per-gallon gas tax for two months, but Beacon Hill lawmakers scrapped her plan before it could be put up for a vote.

According to AAA, gas is cheapest in Bristol County at $3.84 a gallon. In Suffolk County, it's still $4.23 a gallon. The most expensive gas in the state can be found on Nantucket at $5.60 a gallon.