Gov. Healey proposes suspending Massachusetts gas tax, but House Speaker calls it "fiscally irresponsible"

Gov. Maura Healey announced Tuesday that she is filing legislation to suspend the gas tax in Massachusetts for two months, but a key legislative leader is throwing cold water on the plan.

"I'm taking action as governor to do what I can to make life easier for people in Massachusetts to provide some relief," Healey said.

The governor blamed President Donald Trump's policies for high gas prices in the state. She said suspending the gas tax would provide $120 million in relief, and said the lost revenue could be replaced with funds from the millionaire's tax.

Healey's plan needs to be approved by lawmakers on Beacon Hill. WBZ-TV reached out to House Speaker Ron Mariano for comment, and a spokesperson pointed to a statement Mariano issued Monday in response to Republican candidate for governor Mike Minogue's call to suspend the gas tax.

"Historically, the Legislature has chosen not to suspend the gas tax because it would limit our ability to fund critical infrastructure projects while doing little to alleviate costs for residents," Mariano said. "With no end to the war in sight, a suspension of the gas tax would be fiscally irresponsible."

Senate President Karen Spilka also issued a statement, but did not say whether she supports or opposes the gas tax suspension.

"Governor Healey has pulled every lever at her disposal to lower costs for Massachusetts residents at a moment when Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress are driving prices higher through the needless war in Iran and trade wars with our allies," Spilka said. "I'm grateful for her commitment to drive down costs, and I will review this with my colleagues in the Senate when the supplemental budget comes to our chamber."

The average gas price in Massachusetts is $4.40 a gallon, up from $4.35 a week ago and $4.06 last month. At this time last year, gas prices were $3.11 a gallon.

Diesel prices are nearing record levels, at $6.39 a gallon. Last year, diesel was $3.85 a gallon.

According to AAA, gas prices are at a record high for this time of year and close to yearly highs reached in May. Analysts say the ongoing war with Iran continues to disrupt supplies and keep the cost of oil at more than $100 a barrel.

Healey was asked back in March about suspending the gas tax, but did not directly address the issue. Prices at the time were around $3.44 a gallon.

The gas tax in Massachusetts is 24 cents per gallon and brings in about $600 million in revenue per year to pay for the construction and repair of roads and bridges. The federal tax adds on another 18 cents.

Minogue, Healey's opponent in the 2026 race for governor, called for pausing the gas tax earlier this month. He wants to suspend it permanently.

"I'm glad she's taking the lead but unfortunately she's only planning to do it for two months," Minogue said Tuesday. "So after the election it will be back to business as normal."

Massachusetts adopted the gas tax in 1929, and it has never been suspended. Former Gov. Charlie Baker proposed a gas tax suspension in 2022 when gas was pushing past $5 a gallon, but the Legislature rejected the plan.