Gas prices in Massachusetts hit record Labor Day high

AAA says gas prices in Massachusetts are at a record high for this time of year post-Labor Day weekend, a part of the calendar when drivers are used to seeing fuel costs come down.

The current average price of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts on Tuesday was $4.22, up 9 cents from last week and $1.10 more expensive than Labor Day 2025. The last time prices were this high to start September was in 2022.

AAA said the war with Iran and a stalemate in the Strait of Hormuz are driving the price increase. Crude oil is trading at nearly $100 a barrel.

"When it comes to pump prices, the combination of rising oil prices and declining inventories is pressing down on the accelerator pedal," AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said in a statement.

Gas in Massachusetts currently costs 7 cents more than the national average.

A graph provided by AAA shows how gas prices have risen in Massachusetts since the start of the Iran war in late February. The highest average gas price for Massachusetts this year has been $4.50 in mid-May.

2026 daily gas prices in Massachusetts AAA

The cheapest gas can be found in Bristol and Hampden counties, where a gallon is averaging about $4.12. It's most expensive in Suffolk County ($4.35 per gallon), Martha's Vineyard ($5.27) and Nantucket ($5.52).

The price of diesel is also way up in Massachusetts at $5.86 per gallon. A gallon of diesel in the state at this time last year was $3.86.