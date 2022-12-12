Gas prices could drop below $3 a gallon early next year, AAA says
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts dropped 12 cents in the past week to fall to $3.54 per gallon on average.
Meanwhile the national average came down 14 cents to $3.26 a gallon - six cents cheaper than a year ago.
"If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said in a statement.
Fewer people driving in the winter season and cheaper oil is behind the falling prices, according to AAA.
In Massachusetts, gas prices are 32 cents cheaper than a month ago, but 14 cents higher than they were at this time last December.
