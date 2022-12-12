Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas prices could drop below $3 a gallon early next year, AAA says

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

U.S. gas prices now lower than 1 year ago
U.S. gas prices now lower than 1 year ago, even as inflation remains high 02:15

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts dropped 12 cents in the past week to fall to $3.54 per gallon on average.

Meanwhile the national average came down 14 cents to $3.26 a gallon - six cents cheaper than a year ago.

"If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said in a statement.

Fewer people driving in the winter season and cheaper oil is behind the falling prices, according to AAA.

In Massachusetts, gas prices are 32 cents cheaper than a month ago, but 14 cents higher than they were at this time last December. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 1:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.