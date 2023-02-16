Most gas customers in Massachusetts should see lower March bill

Help is available for many who believe they don't qualify for heat assistance

BOSTON - At a time when everything is getting more expensive, many Massachusetts residents will find some relief in their utility bills next month.

The state Department of Public utilities approved new gas supply rates that started in February. The average customer will see their monthly bill go down by about 4% to 5%.

About 51% of customers in Massachusetts heat their home with gas.

"The decreases, which are attributable to changes in the market-based price of natural gas over the course of the winter period, result in a lower gas supply rate," DPU said in a statement.

The Associated Press reports that the price of natural gas has plunged thanks to a mild winter in the United States and Europe. A large surplus of gas is also helping drive down prices by 40% since the start of the new year, according to the AP.

"These reductions in winter gas supply rates will offer some much-needed relief to gas ratepayers this winter," DPU Acting Chair Cecile Fraser said in a statement. "We continue to direct the utilities to work with the families and businesses across the Commonwealth through energy efficiency and fuel assistance programs to help alleviate the burdens of energy costs."

Visit the state's website for information about getting help paying for fuel.