Former Boston prosecutor Gary Zerola sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for rape

Former Boston prosecutor Gary Zerola sentenced to up to ten years after being found guilty of rape

BOSTON - Former Boston prosecutor Gary Zerola, who was once named one of People magazine's most eligible bachelors, is heading to prison. He was sentenced Monday to five to ten years after he was convicted of rape last month.

Zerola, 52, was found guilty raping a 21-year-old woman after a night of drinking back in 2020. Prosecutors say he helped the woman get home but returned hours later, uninvited, and attacked her while she slept.

The Suffolk Superior Court jury convicted Zerola on the rape charge back on June 26, but they acquitted him of two other charges, aggravated rape and burglary. The judge revoked his bail until his sentencing in Boston Monday.

Zerola worked as the Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney for two months. He was named one of People's Most Eligible Bachelors in 2001. He has a history of rape accusations dating back to 1996. He had been acquitted of all of them, until last month.

"Extreme sense of paranoia"

Prosecutors said it was to difficult for the woman to be in court Monday but she did testify during the trial and sent a letter to the judge that was read aloud at the sentencing.

"Since he committed this crime, I've experienced an extreme sense of paranoia," the victim wrote. "Every time I'm in my apartment, my door is deadbolted and I live in constant fear that someone will enter without my permission and hurt me again."

The judge made it clear Monday's sentence was based only on Zerola's conviction. The five to 10-year sentence was above what the defense recommended, but far below the Massachusetts state maximum of 20 years.

"I found it consistent with the guidelines. Whether or not it's fair is for someone else to decide. Two to three is what I thought was fair," Zerola's attorney Joseph Krowski told reporters.

"I want to commend the survivor in this case for her courage and resilience, for her willingness to come forward," said District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

"We're relieved, and we're gratified that the jury validated what happened to the survivor in this case," assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum said.

Gary Zerola in Suffolk Superior Court, July 15, 2024 CBS Boston

"Happy with the outcome"

Some who say they know Zerola's other alleged victims were relieved by the news.

"We're very happy with the outcome of today's sentencing," Shawna Carroll said.

"He should have gotten the max, which was 20. It is his first conviction, so we understand that. We do feel like the judge was fair today," Erica Barnes said.

Krowski said that they plan to appeal the decision.