Former Boston prosecutor Gary Zerola found guilty of rape

BOSTON – Former Boston prosecutor Gary Zerola has been found guilty of rape one year after being acquitted of similar charges.

Jurors deliberated for five hours over two days inside Suffolk Superior Court before reaching the verdict on Wednesday.

The jury acquitted Zerola on the greater charge of aggravated rape and burglary.

Gary Zerola's bail revoked

The judge in the case revoked Zerola's bail until he can be sentenced on July 15.

Zerola is a former Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney. He was named one of People Magazine's Most Eligible Bachelors in 2001.

Prosecutors said that in 2021 Zerola paid for a night of drinking for a woman he was dating and her 21-year-old friend. The friend, who was intoxicated, had to be helped back to her apartment in Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Police said Zerola later came into the apartment uninvited and raped the woman while she was sleeping.

"These cases are always difficult, and this victim deserves enormous credit for taking the stand and telling the jury what happened to her that night. I thank the jurors for considering all of the information presented to them and for returning a just verdict," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Previous accusations against Gary Zerola

Zerola has a history of rape accusations that date back to 1996. In total, he has been acquitted of rape three times.

In the most recent acquittal, Zerola was found not guilty in 2023 of raping a 23-year-old woman. Prosecutors alleged that Zerola raped the woman in that case after a night of partying in 2016.