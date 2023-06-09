Gary Zerola, former Boston prosecutor, found not guilty in 2016 rape

BOSTON - Former Boston prosecutor Gary Zerola has been found not guilty of rape.

Prosecutors said in 2016, Zerola sexually assaulted a then-23-year-old woman after a night of partying. The woman testified this week that Zerola attacked her but she was afraid to do anything about it because of his prominence. But Zerola's defense team pointed out inconsistencies in her testimony.

"I'm just thankful that the jury had an open mind, they listened to all the facts and I think my lawyers said it all," said Zerola after the verdict. "Just thank you to the two best attorneys in the United States of America because they believed in me from day one and they never once doubted my innocence."

Zerola, a former Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney who was named one of People Magazine's Most Eligible Bachelors in 2001, has a history of rape accusations dating back to 1996. Before this case, he was acquitted of rape twice. Prosecutors said he has another pending case against Zerola from 2021 and they will try to prove those charges.

The lead prosecutor in the case was from the Middlesex District Attorney's office since Zerola was being prosecuted by an office he used to serve.

"We are not afraid to prosecute the toughest cases and we always respect the jury's verdict, no matter how disappointing. We are grateful to the special prosecutor and victim advocate from Middlesex who guided this case from the start, the Boston detectives who investigated it, and especially the survivor who had the courage to come forward and the patience to stick with it. There is still a pending 2021 case against this defendant with similar allegations, and we will once again do our best to prove those charges," said a spokesperson for Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden in a statement.