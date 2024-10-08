Gardner police chase ends in substation crash

GARDNER - Police in Gardner are investigating a crash into an electrical substation on Tuesday.

Police said they were at the scene of a car crash on Green Street near Mount Wachusett Community College when a pick-up truck drove through the closed scene and then sped up on Route 140 North. Officers chased the truck, which crashed through a National Grid fence and then smashed into a utility pole.

Police said the driver was trapped in the truck and was extricated by firefighters. The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The driver's name has not been released.

Police in Gardner are investigating a crash into an electrical substation on Tuesday. CBS Boston

Witnesses like Victoria Donarumo saw all the commotion by the Mount Wachusett Community College.

Neighbors have raised concerns about speed

"It's sad because if you just follow the speed limit then no one's going to get hurt, but you don't always have that," said Donarumo. "There's been quite a few accidents just from this road from working here and seeing all the traffic it's pretty bad."

The crash didn't surprise neighbors like DJ Tilahun who have raised concerns about speed after his dog was hit and killed by a car not too long ago, and he has kids too.

"Something should be put into play," said Tilahun. "I'm just scared, I'm scared for that when they're at the bus stop and what not, you just never know."

The driver's motive for allegedly driving through the crash scene is unknown.