Gardner delays start school by at least one week due to supply chain issues

Gardner delays start school by at least one week due to supply chain issues

Gardner delays start school by at least one week due to supply chain issues

GARDNER – Students in Gardner will have their summer break extended by at least one week due to supply chain issues.

The first day of school at Gardner Academy as well as the middle and high schools will be delayed by one week. Gardner Elementary School, which is in the final stages of construction, will open two weeks late.

Because of supply chain issues, the elevator team at the elementary school had to stop work. A shipment of electrical fuses, elevator buttons, and some electrical panel boards had also not arrived.

In addition, an order of electrical panel boards did not contain all of the necessary panels to power the building, the school said in a letter to families.

Superintendent of Schools Mark Pellegrino said that until Friday, the district was planning to move into the school on time.

"We apologize for this significant inconvenience," Pellegrino wrote.