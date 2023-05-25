Gabe Vincent ruled out for Heat in Game 5 vs. Celtics

BOSTON -- Gabe Vincent has been torching the Celtics during the Eastern Conference Finals. But the Heat guard will not get a chance to keep up his hot shooting in Tuesday night's Game 5 at TD Garden.

Vincent has been listed as out for Game 5 with a left ankle sprain. He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's 116-99 Celtics win in Miami, rolling his ankle after taking a jumper.

Development: Miami's Gabe Vincent is listed out for Game 5 vs. Boston tonight with an ankle sprain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2023

This is a big loss for the Heat and a big break for the Celtics as they look to extend the series. Vincent has hit an absurd 57.9 percent of his shots for the series, including a blistering 50 percent (11-for-22) from 3-point range.

Vincent exploded for a career-high 29 points off 11-for-14 shooting in Miami's Game 3 win that gave the Heat a 3-0 series lead. He had 17 points in Tuesday night's Game 4.

Not having Vincent will test Miami's depth, with veteran Kyle Lowry the likeliest of candidates to slide into the Heat's starting lineup. But that will leave Miami without a point guard off the bench, so Caleb Martin could find himself in the starting five on Thursday.

No matter which way Erik Spoelstra chooses to go, the Heat will be without an extremely hot shooter and a solid defender as they look to close out the Celtics.

If the Celtics win Thursday night, it will force a Game 6 back in Miami on Saturday night.