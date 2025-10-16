Furloughed federal employee delivering food, packages in Massachusetts during shutdown to pay bills

By Aaron Parseghian, WBZ-TV

Since the start of the government shutdown, a Massachusetts federal employee has swapped his office job for a driver's seat, delivering food and packages to make ends meet while furloughed.

"I have savings obviously, but without any additional paychecks coming in, we got to kind of make it work somehow," he said.

The federal employee, who asked not to be identified, said he's been picking up shifts through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Amazon Flex delivery to make sure his bills are paid.

"For this, it's about seven bucks for seven miles, we'll take it," he said, accepting an order on the app Thursday.

He described the ongoing shutdown as "very disappointing," adding that he'd rather be doing his usual federal work and supporting the country in his role.

"[Our next paycheck] should be coming out on October 24, but at this rate, we'll probably miss it," he said.

750,000 workers without pay

Roughly 40% of the federal workforce, about 750,000 employees nationwide are now at home without pay. Many are turning to gig work, while others are still required to report to their jobs without pay for now.

"I'm in a more fortunate situation than most because, you know, I'm furloughed. I can try to make a little money on the side," he said. "There are a lot of people out there who are working without pay right now," he added referring to employees like TSA agents.

He said he hopes sharing his story sheds light on the financial strain many federal workers are facing far beyond Washington.

"I just felt like a lot of people just don't get what's happening right now, especially here in Massachusetts," he said.