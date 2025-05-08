Funeral to be held for unidentified baby found in water at New Hampshire park

A funeral will be held Monday in Manchester, New Hampshire for the unidentified baby girl who was found in the water at Pine Island Park last month.

Manchester Police said the funeral for baby Grace Doe will be held on Monday, May 12 at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home on Union Street. The public is invited to pay their respects. The service will begin with a wake from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"This baby deserves to be recognized"

"This baby deserves to be recognized. The way she was discarded is heartbreaking, and it is important that we give her a proper farewell. No matter the circumstances, every life deserves honor and remembrance," said Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr in a statement Thursday.

Grace was found floating in the water at Pine Island Park on March 27. Police believe the newborn was placed in the water between March 25 and March 27. Her mother has yet to be found and her identity remains unknown. Police are treating her death as suspicious.

Police still looking for tips

Police said they named her Grace "to celebrate the kindness extended to her by those who refuse to let her life go unrecognized."

Anyone with information on Grace's death or who her mother could be is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department Tip Line at 603-716-7236. Tips can also be left anonymously through the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Police are also looking for any photos or videos taken at Pine Island Park between March 25 and March 27.