Body of newborn girl found in the water at Manchester, New Hampshire park

Newborn baby girl's body found in the water at Pine Island Park in Manchester, New Hampshire

A body was found floating in the water at Pine Island Park in Manchester, New Hampshire and police have now confirmed it was a newborn baby girl.

Police said they responded to the park off of Brown Avenue Thursday for an object floating in the water and determined it was a baby. After the results of an autopsy, detectives said they're now treating this as a suspicious death investigation.

At a news conference Friday, they didn't elaborate on the autopsy findings.

"Extremely tragic"

"It's heartbreaking to have to deal with, it's extremely tragic, I worry about the mental health of my officers," said Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr. "This is very difficult to deal with."

The baby's identity remains unknown.

"We don't know who this baby was or if there's a woman out there who needs help," said Sr. Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase. "All we know is that she's a newly born baby girl and we need information."

Police seeking information

Information they're asking for is if anyone saw someone discarding anything in the water in the last 14 days, or if anyone knows a pregnant woman who gave birth in the last 14 days who needs medical help.

Investigators said just because the baby was found in Manchester doesn't mean that's necessarily where she's from.

They just want to know how a baby ended up dead in a pond.

"It's very rare, this doesn't happen ever, and my message to the mother would be come forward, tell us what happened," Marr said. "We're also trying to seek justice for this baby."

Police are asking for anyone with any information to call them at 603-716-7236 or anonymously via the Manchester CrimeLine at 603-624-4040.