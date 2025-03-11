Funding cut for program that provided healthy, local food to Massachusetts schools

Governor Maura Healey decried the federal government for cutting funding to a program which is used to provide healthy, locally sourced foods to Massachusetts schools.

"Just another example of bad actions by Elon Musk and Donald Trump that are going to hurt people here in the state," Healey told reporters.

State losing $12.2 million in grants

Healey said the State Department of Early and Secondary Education received notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that the state would not receive $12.2 million in grants to fund the Northeast Food for Schools program for next school year.

The USDA said it "determined this agreement no longer effectuates agency priorities and that termination of the award is appropriate."

The funding cut comes as some local food providers say the program is expanding.

"It really took off in the fall of 2023 when the Northeast Food for Schools grant program started and just business skyrocketed," said Shon Rainford, the Director of the Worcester Regional Food Hub, which connects school districts with food from local farmers.

58 farmers, 90 school districts

According to the Massachusetts Farm to School website, the food hub connected 58 farmers and local food producers with 90 school districts last year.

One of those farmers is Katie Carlson, president of Carlson Orchards in Harvard. Carlson says she worries that any cut to the USDA funding could mean less demand for her apples.

"We know that this time of year we can count on the Worcester food hub," Carlson said. "They may not be huge orders every week, but we know that they're coming to take something every week, so if that were to all of a sudden drop off [...] It's just not, not good."